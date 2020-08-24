Politics
Nancy Pelosi Responds To Recordings Of Trump's Sister: Trump Is 'A Hoax"

Nancy Pelosi responded to brutal recordings released by Trump's niece, Mary Trump, in which Trump's own sister called him "cruel" and "a liar"
On Saturday the Washington Post released devastating audio taken by Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece, of conversations she had with Donald's own sister. On these recordings, Maryanne Trump says Trump only "wants to do is appeal to his base" and that “he has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.” She also talks laughs about "his goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God." And confirming what we already knew: “No. He doesn’t read."

As a child, she says "He was a brat" and states that she "did his homework for him” that "he got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams.” The SAT's is what she means, which is not a new story, but it is shocking nonetheless. She summarized Donald Trump's entire life philosophy in 6 words: “Donald is out for Donald, period."

Jake Tapper asked Speaker Nancy Pelosi about her reaction to these audio interview, sparking a blunt response.

TAPPER: I want to get to the post office stuff in a second. But, first, I do want to ask you about this breaking story, this remarkable audio of President Trump's sister, former Judge Maryanne Trump Barry. She calls the president cruel. She says he has no principles. She says Donald is out for Donald.

It was secretly recorded by President Trump's niece Mary, who has made her opinion of her uncle clear in a book she wrote about him.

What's your reaction to hearing that kind of stark criticism coming from the president's own sister?

PELOSI: Well, it's heartbreaking to think that a family member of the President of the United States would have that view of him.

The president is calling everything a hoax. He calls the virus a hoax for a while. He's called the Russian interference in our elections a hoax. He calls everything a hoax, which is just a projection of what he is, a hoax. And this is just further evidence of his inauthenticity and his lack of integrity, a hoax.

It is pretty glaring to see someone's sibling come out with such a blunt analysis of him as a person, but she is right. He is a hoax. He has no principles. It is always about Donald. And at the end of the day, HE IS THE HOAX.

