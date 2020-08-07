Pelosi To Mark Meadows: You're Slamming The Table On Our Children

The Trump administration and Congress remain far apart on the next coronavirus stimulus bill.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters following a three-hour negotiation meeting that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows slammed the table and walked out of the meeting, to which Pelosi replied that the Trump administration was slamming the table on our children. Via the New York Times:

After more than three hours of talks in the Capitol Hill offices of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, negotiators emerged without an agreement and said stark divisions remained. Ms. Pelosi, of California, described a “consequential meeting” where “we could see the difference in values that we bring to the table.” “We’re very far apart; it’s most unfortunate,” she added after the meeting. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the minority leader, said he urged the officials negotiating on behalf of the administration, Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, and Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, to “meet us in the middle,” and work to settle significant policy divisions, even as lawmakers conceded that they were not close to such a resolution. Ms. Pelosi accused Mr. Meadows of slamming the table during the meeting, though Mr. Meadows denied doing so.

Pelosi blasts GOP: "Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn" https://t.co/QkqnL4sZQP pic.twitter.com/TdhstNCC1F — The Hill (@thehill) August 7, 2020

