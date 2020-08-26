Entertainment
Science Fiction Gems To Watch Instead Of The Trump Convention

Repo Man, The Expanse, and "11.22 63."
By driftglass

The Republican convention is a fascist shitshow and it's gonna last for days, so instead of screaming at the teevee until you pass out, why not leave assessing the damage to paid professionals and enjoy some good science fiction that might have slipped under your radar?   Or dradis?

1.  11.22 63, streaming on Hulu
(above)

Stephen King purists may fault it for not including every subplot from the novel, but damn if I didn't start watching this time travel series about a diner, a portal and a schoolteacher trying to change history (and history not cooperating) one evening and three episodes later I noticed it was getting light outside.  Also the letter-perfect recreation of the 1960s is something to see.

2.  The Expanse,  streaming on Amazon Prime.

I had to be tricked/guilted into watching this show (Such a "meh" title!) about the intrigues of Solar System politics and culture hundreds of years from now. I even relented and watched the first episode and bailed so I could check the box in my head marked "Tried it/Didn't like it", because really, how could there be much new to say on a subject that had already been well-trodden by Golden Aged science fiction authors 60 years ago, right?

Wrong. Great series.

3.  Repo Man, streaming on Amazon Prime and Hulu

People say that all practical wisdom about how the world works can be found in Godfather I, Godfather II and Casablanca.  They are incorrect.  All practical wisdom about how the world works can be found in Godfather I, Godfather II, Casablanca and Repo Man.

Republished from Driftglass

What are you watching in lieu of the Trump Pageant?

