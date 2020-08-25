Entertainment
Three Underrated Comedies To Watch Instead Of The RNC Trump Convention

NOT DONE What to watch instead of the GOP Trump convention That will offer nothing new except for more obfuscating, Lying and braggadocio.
By John Amato

Trump is going hog the spotlight as usual this week and it will feature a broken GOP that only has "supporting Trump" as their party platform amist an avalanche of lies to feed the American people.

If you want to have a good night instead, I offer these three comedies that are very underrated but funny in their own right.

And all three are streaming on Hulu.

Better off Ted

"In a science-based company, a manager tries to keep control of his scientists while being pressured by his shrewd boss." This short-lived series is a very clever spoof of an R&D department in corporate America, and Portia De Rossi gives us a masterclass in deadpan humor.

Cougar Town

"Follows the escapades and relationships of a group of neighbors living in Gulfhaven, Florida." Yes, the name is terrible and the creators make fun that term in almost every episode. But Courtney Cox and the rest of the cast are terrific in this Scrubs-like comedy dealing with being over forty.

Happy Endings (Above)

"This Chicago-set sitcom follows the intertwined lives of six young urbanites trying to learn the ropes of adulthood. Through breakups and whatever other curve-balls life throws them, the pals stick together." This is another sleeper of a series in which six friends try to navigate being adults, beginning at the moment Elisha Cuthbert dumps her boyfriend at the altar.

Share in comments what YOU'RE watching instead of the Trump pageant.

