2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Some Republican Senators Actually Speak Out Against President Stupid's 'Executive Orders'

When even Lindsey Graham won't suck up to your unconstitutional BS...
By Tengrain
Some Republican Senators Actually Speak Out Against President Stupid's 'Executive Orders'
The Bananas Republican has a fail.

Some Republicans are unhappy with Generalissimo Stupid, El Presidente for Life ruling by fiat:

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN): “The president is doing all he can to help workers, students and renters, but Congress is the one who should be acting.”

Rep. Justin Amash (L-MI): “Our Constitution doesn’t authorize the president to act as king whenever Congress doesn’t legislate.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC): “[I] would much prefer a congressional agreement.”

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.): “The pen-and-phone theory of executive lawmaking is unconstitutional slop. President Obama did not have the power to unilaterally rewrite immigration law with DACA, and President Trump does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law.”

When Comrade Stupid has lost the court eunuch, Senatorette Lindsey Graham, that’s all you need to know that his EO gambit has failed with the home team.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

UPDATE: Generalissimo Stupid considers this a "loyalty" problem. Really.

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us