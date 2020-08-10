Some Republican Senators Actually Speak Out Against President Stupid's 'Executive Orders'

Some Republicans are unhappy with Generalissimo Stupid, El Presidente for Life ruling by fiat:

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN): “The president is doing all he can to help workers, students and renters, but Congress is the one who should be acting.”

Rep. Justin Amash (L-MI): “Our Constitution doesn’t authorize the president to act as king whenever Congress doesn’t legislate.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC): “[I] would much prefer a congressional agreement.”

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.): “The pen-and-phone theory of executive lawmaking is unconstitutional slop. President Obama did not have the power to unilaterally rewrite immigration law with DACA, and President Trump does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law.”