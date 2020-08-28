Even Brit Hume, Chris Wallace, And Karl Rove Dragged Trump's RNC Speech

After Trump finished second-longest acceptance speech in convention history, featuring the same lies and hyperbolic dystopia he's been telling for five years, Fox News' election desk roundly panned his entire performance.

Bret Baier and Martha McCallum tried to speak over the fireworks and noise coming from the grounds of the White House. Trump finally stopped speaking after 70 minutes.

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace said Trump's speech was way too long and he was flat overall.

Then Wallace bashed Trump for hosting a live event with 2000 people not wearing masks.

But the really surprising truth-sayer of the evening was Fox News' Brit Hume.

Hume has been a loyal defender of everything conservative on Fox News. He lauded almost the entire RNC over the DNC even when that was an absurd observation.

Hume said, "It was very, very long. I don't know any speech that's an hour and 10 minutes uninterrupted by anything visual can work very well."

"The book on speech-making is the attention span somebody speaking straight to you without any interruptions by video or anything is about 13 minutes, so an hour and 10 minutes is pretty long," he said.

Hume continued, " I said earlier this week that the president has a case -- he does indeed have a case and he made it tonight, and made it, and made it, and made it!"

"And he was as, Chris suggests a little flat."

Hume said Trump has done pretty good Teleprompter speeches before (which is highly debatable) and continued, "But in this tonight he seemed to miss the excitement he generates in himself when he's ad-libbing."

Self-generating excitement?

Karl Rove didn't bother offering up an opinion on Trump's speech except to point out how many words he used on certain topics which was bizarre in its own right.

You know it was a terrible Trump speech when Brit Hume and Karl Rove can't try and save it.

Number of times that Joe Biden said the word “Trump” in his convention speech: 0



Number of times that Donald Trump said the word “Biden” in his convention speech text: 41 — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 28, 2020

To watch a President wage a 4-year campaign of deliberate division, trolling, and stoked unrest, and then when that steady injection of national division boils over, to watch him blame the party not in power... is truly one of the great political con jobs in American history. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 28, 2020