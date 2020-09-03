Politics
Bernie Sanders: It's Not About Issues, 'Trump Is A Threat To Democracy'

"A number of Republicans are coming out for Biden. It's not because they support Biden's ideology or they certainly don't support my ideology, but they understand that we have a president who is threatening our democracy," Sanders said.
Bernie Sanders probably did more good with this statement to Stephanie Ruhle than he could in any campaign appearances, so be sure to share it. He broke this election down to basics and explained why this time, it can't be about issues.

"Look, Joe Biden and I disagree on issues, but the truth is, President Trump is the most dangerous president in the history of this country," he said.

"And this campaign is not even about the economy or health care or climate change. What this campaign about is whether or not we maintain democracy in America. And when you have a president who is behind in every national poll, occasionally by double digits, who then tells his supporters that the only way we can lose this election is if it's rigged, what do you think he is telling the American people?

" 'I can't lose. Either we win or if we lose, it's rigged. I'm not going to leave office.' And what we have got to do in the next two months is focus the attention of the American people on a president who is not only a pathological liar but who is undermining American democracy. And there is a reason a number of Republicans are coming out for Biden.

"It's not because they support Biden's ideology or they certainly don't support my ideology, but they understand that we have a president who is threatening our democracy, a president who does not believe in the Constitution or the rule of law. That's where we are today, sad to say.

"I wish we could be having a debate now about health care or education. I wish we could. We are having a debate about whether or not we retain American democracy. And I would hope out there that those conservatives, those moderates, certainly those progressives, we may have disagreements on a number of different issues, but we'll fight out those differences within the democratic process.

"Today we have got to come together on a united front if you like, and say to this president, Donald Trump, 'Sorry, too many people fought and died to preserve American democracy. You're not going to destroy it.' "

Amen, Sen. Sanders!

