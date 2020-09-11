Chuck Todd Destroys Trump’s Excuse For COVID Lies: ‘Panic Is His Go-To Move’

Trump has been pathetically trying to defend himself from the shocking revelations from Bob Woodward. But the best he can seem to come up with, as far his lying to the public about the dangers of coronavirus, is his ridiculous claim that he didn’t want to panic anybody.
Todd made quick work of that one:
New York Times reporter Peter Baker agreed. And he predicts more bombshells to drop and wound.
It’s the drip, drip, drip effect, right? Bob's book will not be the end of this. There will be more. There's going to be a whole series of books this fall. And who knows what - as you say, people are waiting in the wings.
If you are somebody who found Donald Trump to be dangerous and you were working for him and you haven't said anything up until this point, and you plan to, you presumably are waiting until October when it will have the most maximum damage. That's what the White House is worried about. And they should be because there is a real danger … that they never get back on their own message, they're constantly reacting to other people's.
But it wouldn't be Chuck Todd without bothsidesism. Here he is equating Trump's lies about a deadly pandemic, among other misdeeds, to the fake scandals ginned up by the media about Hillary Clinton.
Greg Greene has a good response:
No, Chuck. No.
News organizations, through editorial choices, help to *decide* whether Hillary Clinton or Trump are “magnets for this stuff.” Those narratives don’t just happen, through some immaculate process; they result from choices. https://t.co/qvM92KSglE
— Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) September 10, 2020