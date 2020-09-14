This Is A Climate Change Crisis And This Election Is Our Last Chance

For the 2nd time on record, the Atlantic has 5+ tropical cyclones (tropical depression (TD) or stronger) simultaneously: #Hurricane #Paulette , TD #Rene , Tropical Storm #Sally , Tropical Storm #Teddy and TD21. Other time was from September 11-14, 1971. pic.twitter.com/9ET1OoxE6f

This election isn't just about politics. It's about survival. The West Coast is burning, we're hit with numerous massive storms and tornado outbreaks, pandemics incubated by global warming, animals becoming more aggressive. Climate change is already making our lives harder in so many ways.

And Trump has shredded what's left of environmental protections. This is our last chance to mitigate the damage and no, you don't get to sit this one out. This is the climate crisis election:

Joe Biden is pushing by far the most aggressive plan to address climate change in U.S. presidential history. His path reflects the convergence of science, energy and activism trends. https://t.co/GkKT0WKMnK — Axios (@axios) September 14, 2020

This photo is from Salem today.



It was taken at noon.



With absolutely NO FILTER. #OregonFires pic.twitter.com/vckrxCDXqB — Ref. Odie Brown 🇺🇸🇯🇵 (@odie1kenodi) September 8, 2020

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. You are seeing, count 'em, FIVE different Tropical Cyclones in the Atlantic at the same time. This is something that has only happened one other time in recorded history! #Sally #Paulette #Rene #Teddy #TD21 (could be #Vicky later today) pic.twitter.com/meUY0BKAxy — Alex Wallace (@TWCAlexWallace) September 14, 2020

I've spent all day trying to compose a tweet to go with this image, but the truth is I have no words for it. The entire West Coast is on fire and covered in poisonous air. We've debated climate change for decades. This is the result of our failure to act. https://t.co/46jrJUdZFi pic.twitter.com/SNUkyLt38v — Adam Conover (@adamconover) September 14, 2020

“We are not at the point where people need to look at graphs, data, or take expert opinions to know that climate change is real. We are far past that point. All you need to do is look outside and read the news.” https://t.co/e1Ql7CL1ak — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 14, 2020

More than 90% of the otters in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands are gone. Their disappearance means the rest of the local food web has started to crumble — a process that’s been accelerated and compounded by climate change.https://t.co/jwWPNdPr7N — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 14, 2020

The most disturbing story I've ever reported. My stand back story on how climate change is linked to the fires in Brazil's Pantanal wetlands and how giant fires are creating biodiversity graveyards the size of New York City. https://t.co/14vCeWy6Ed — Jake Spring (@jakespring) September 14, 2020

Section of Arctic's largest remaining ice shelf shatters in Greenland - evidence of rapid climate change scientists say https://t.co/C0kJXksMAK pic.twitter.com/1xkRTqGdWX — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 14, 2020

Green groups have been pushing for years to get farmers to reduce their use of ammonium nitrate. Now some are starting to listen https://t.co/q3h5fjvP2A @climate — Bloomberg (@business) September 14, 2020

Proud of the @latimes for telling it like it is.



Climate change is happening now. It is, indeed, a disaster. It should be on the cover of all our newspapers. Every. single. day. pic.twitter.com/ZHn9emlmVq — Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) September 14, 2020

Tucker Carlson argues that climate change is like "systemic racism in the sky" in that it doesn't exist but liberals want you to believe its there. pic.twitter.com/dMaZ1QOtqy — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 12, 2020

I’m with The Guardian on this one. Climate change sounds far too benign and ambivalent for what we are facing. It’s a climate crisis. https://t.co/K103kOf3qi — Geraint Preston (@_geraint) September 14, 2020

Gov. Jay Inslee says it’s “maddening” that Trump is denying climate change: “The only moisture in eastern Washington was the tears of people who have lost their homes ... and now we have a blow torch over our states in the West, which is climate change.” https://t.co/fkPZIT353n pic.twitter.com/DNnmK2iCpX — ABC News (@ABC) September 14, 2020

“Climate ‘change’ isn’t just a change in the climate. It is a transformation in the geographical and temporal world, against human habitability.”https://t.co/puWsApUUbJ — ❤️ (@umairh) September 14, 2020

💔💔💔💔

California 2020 Hell

fire twister

🤦‍♂️🤦 pic.twitter.com/SHVbQ3m6JA — TheRealDWoo 🚣‍♀️🏡 (@TheRealDWoo) September 14, 2020