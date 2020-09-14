Politics
This Is A Climate Change Crisis And This Election Is Our Last Chance

We're setting so many records these days. For the second time on record, the Atlantic has 5+ tropical cyclones simultaneously.
By Susie Madrak

This election isn't just about politics. It's about survival. The West Coast is burning, we're hit with numerous massive storms and tornado outbreaks, pandemics incubated by global warming, animals becoming more aggressive. Climate change is already making our lives harder in so many ways.

And Trump has shredded what's left of environmental protections. This is our last chance to mitigate the damage and no, you don't get to sit this one out. This is the climate crisis election:

