Siberia Is Burning. Greenland Is Melting. Media: 'Scientists Say' Linked To Global Warming

So massive wildfires in Siberia are choking the urban centers of Russia, while the loss of forests and the plumes of smoke are spreading to America, and will make the climate even worse. Via CNN:

Summer wildfires in Siberia are relatively common, however, the situation this year is particularly bad with around 2.7 million hectares currently burning across six Russian regions, according to the country's Federal Forest Agency. The government has declared a state emergency in five of these regions in response to the fires, which experts say have been fueled by a mix of record-high temperatures in some areas, lightning storms and strong winds, the Financial Times reported. The government has been slow to respond to the fires, saying they won't try and fight them because they are in "hard-to-reach" areas away from urban populations, The Moscow Times reported.

More than two million hectares on fire in Siberia, with turndra on fire destryoing the permafrost. Most fires will not be extinguished, with major cities polluted by fumes https://t.co/riHUCXgD8q pic.twitter.com/dEkAGsHNRj — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) July 26, 2019

From Canada to Siberia, the Arctic is on fire 😱 pic.twitter.com/XrP4gu7fLn — DW News (@dwnews) July 31, 2019

Via the Washington Post, meanwhile, in Greenland:

An extraordinary melt event that began earlier this week continues on Thursday on the Greenland ice sheet, and there are signs that about 60 percent of the expansive ice cover has seen detectable surface melting, including at higher elevations that only rarely see temperatures climb above freezing. July 31 was the biggest melt day since at least 2012, with about 60 percent of the ice sheet seeing at least 1 millimeter of melt at the surface, and more than 10 billion tons of ice lost to the ocean from surface melt, according to data from the Polar Portal, a website run by Danish polar research institutions, and the National Snow and Ice Data Center. Thursday could be another significant melt day, before temperatures drop to more seasonable levels.

This is, by the way, the second massive melt this summer. Unusual, they say.

ARCTIC INFERNOS: Enhanced satellite images show wildfires across parts of the Arctic, including Alaska, Siberia and Greenland, with a U.N. agency reporting 100 intense fires in the past six weeks and scientists blaming climate change. @DavidMuir reports. https://t.co/Y9pjFQjkiX pic.twitter.com/7XlgVDnOjC

↓ Story continues below ↓ — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) July 24, 2019

“On August 1 alone, more than 12 billion tons of water will permanently melt away from the ice sheet and find its way down to the ocean, irreversibly raising sea levels globally.”



Greenland’s Ice Melt a Climate Change ‘Warning Sign’, Scientists Say https://t.co/docImAGfMJ — Cal Perry (@CalNBC) July 31, 2019

This is a roaring glacial melt, under the bridge to Kangerlussiauq, Greenland where it's 22C today and Danish officials say 12 billions tons of ice melted in 24 hours, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Rl2odG4xWj — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 1, 2019

Scientists have said that the melt levels are what they originally predicted for the middle or end of the century. https://t.co/TILuq9Ltc8 — William Booth (@BoothWilliam) July 31, 2019

The current melt rate in Greenland is what's projected for around the year 2070 as global warming worsens — using the most pessimistic model, @xavierfettweis said.



That melting has global implications for sea level rise. https://t.co/aELIolMdyh — InsideClimate News (@insideclimate) August 1, 2019

Arctic Ice melt over the past 1400 years. It's not just summer, I'm afraid. pic.twitter.com/dp1bAO7m34 — Stephen Keogh (@bowsier) August 1, 2019

Two dramatic images that show the scale of the ice melt on #Greenland yesterday as unprecented warmth moves north. It’ll be the same, if not worse today. Billions of gallons of meltwater in one day. That’s sea level rise 🙇🏻‍♂️ via @NSIDC and @TLMote #ClimateEmergency #ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/1YfneOhDZT — Thomas Moore (@SkyNewsThomas) August 1, 2019

Here is the kind of climate change feedback that was being warned about two decades & more ago. High temperature, permafrost melt, peat & trees burning with black carbon fallout hastening ice melt, all causing more warming. ‘Emergency’ does seem right word https://t.co/3ulCwoFSjA — Tony Juniper (@TonyJuniper) July 27, 2019

The Bank of England for the first time is asking insurers to assess how climate change might upend their investments https://t.co/qnleeUpDaj via @business — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) August 2, 2019

.@billmckibben on oil companies: "There should be a word for when you commit treason against an entire planet."



Their mischief created "an endless debate over whether global warming was ‘real’—a debate in which both sides knew the answer from the beginning." — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) August 1, 2019

This is a statue located in Berlin, entitled "Politicians Discussing Global Warming." pic.twitter.com/bmwzM2Ekja — 💧let's be Frank (@FrankHa26685233) August 2, 2019

Major U.S. media outlets largely failed to connect July's extreme heat to the climate crisis.



Among the top 50 papers that covered the heat, less than 1/4 of their articles mentioned climate or global warming.



These numbers are indefensible.https://t.co/Faf4q2iww4 pic.twitter.com/GAXWytCAzi — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) July 31, 2019