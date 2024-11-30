The One Democrat Trump Fears Most! (And How Musk Is F*ked)

Gavin Newsom, friends. Be Gavin, not a feckless 3-term D Senator throwin' up your hands. Yes we were all horrified by Trump's win. But at some point we get back up and fight. Newsom's response has been chef's kiss. No Trump congratulations. You accept the results, but rip him to cameras, point out it was a puny win, he's no king and still an asshole. You call a special legislative session to bolster legal defenses and garner media coverage of your message!

You go to D.C., meet with Democratic reps and President Biden--not Trump. You know it'll piss him off and he doesn't deserve the photo op. The coup de gras? Newsom's using a Trump threat to justify harming Apartheid Man-Baby's business, which should help kick the inevitable Musk vs. Trump clash into gear. Watch the video for that one and all the rest, as we learn to fight the tyrants.

