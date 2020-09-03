Fox And Friends Hosts Silent As Trump Campaign Manager Trashes New Fox Poll

The three Fox and Friends co-hosts stood by silent, offering up no defense for the validity of the latest Fox News poll that shows Joe Biden leading in three swing states.

During an interview with Trump's newest campaign manager, Bill Stepien, the topic turned towards Fox News' latest polling which showed Joe Biden leading over the so-called president in three swing states.

To ease the tension of their Trump cultists, co-host Brian Kilmeade cited a different poll in Pennsylvania that showed Trump gaining a bit. And then Kilmeade asked how different these results were than Trump's internal polls.

"Very different," Stepien lied.

After Stepien proclaimed his love for Fox, Fox News and their show he said, "I don't love your polls."

Co-host Steve Doocy asked, "What don't you like about it?"

Stepien either misread or lied about the Fox News methodology because he said that they sampled 48% of Democratic voters in their poll.

"The methodology is a little askew," Stepien replied.

Looking at Fox News' PDF breakdown:

Interviews were conducted August 29-September 1, 2020 among a random sample of 853

Arizona voters contacted on landlines (214) and cellphones (639). Results based on the full

sample have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. A subsample of 772 has been defined as likely voters (LV), with a margin of error of ±3.5

percentage points.

Then Stepien made a remarkably moronic claim: "Look, here's the fact. if Joe Biden was actually winning by nine points in Arizona he wouldn't be visiting Arizona later nest week."

If Trump was winning then why is he campaigning like a mad man and setting up super-spreader events everywhere he goes?

Memo to Fox brass: Trump's campaign manager trashed YOUR poll that YOU paid for, and YOUR staff made no effort to defend it.

How embarrassing.

After his remarks, you could almost hear crickets in the studio. All three hosts went mute for several seconds and then moved on to a different topic.

(Crickets)