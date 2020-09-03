Fox News' Steve Hilton Melts Down After WI Poll Shows Biden Stronger On 'Law And Order'

A Fox News panelist on Outnumbered melted down after the latest Fox News poll showing Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by five points in Wisconsin on "policing and criminal justice" issues.

Co-host Dagen McDowell put a graphic on their screens of the latest Fox News poll which asked, "Who do you trust to do a better job on policing and criminal justice?"

Oof. 47 percent Trump; 52 percent Biden.

"Is Joe Biden making headway here after this pivot -- kind of condemning the violence we've seen in many cities?" she asked Steve Hilton, the "one lucky guy" of the day.

Joe Biden hasn't pivoted at all and has repeatedly stated he's against looting and violence during protests. By the way, there are not many cities in the United States having violent protests even though Fox News and Trump wants you to believe there are.

Steve Hilton, a former British conservative consultant to Prime Minister David Cameron who now has his own Fox News show on Sundays didn't bother to address the question or the poll McDowell was asking about.

Instead, he called Joe Biden a liar.

"Well, in practical terms the answer to that is no," Hilton said.

What the f**k does that even mean?

What practical terms?

Biden doesn't have a small lead. It's a five-point advantage over Trump on this campaign issue even after Trump has been flogging his law and order idiocy since the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Hilton then used a small focus group (10) of mostly Trump voters in Wisconsin that are unhappy with Joe Biden to combat his own network's much more detailed and scientific poll.

Then he started to rant.

"I think we have to say, a polite word to use for Joe Biden's remarks there would be disingenuous," Hilton said. "An accurate word would be lie."

Hilton then attacked Biden and the media by claiming Biden is using this violence in Kenosha against Trump while Trump is just acting presidential.

Katie Pavlich and Marie Harf were the only member to discuss the poll itself.

Katie Pavlich also took this weird view and attacked Biden for speaking out against Trump, calling it politically motivated, as if the poll results weren't right in front of him.

But for Trump, it's perfectly fine.

And as usual Melissa Francis lied and said Biden's speech was terrible and he needs to drink more coffee.

Fox News has a need to keep their viewers in the lie bubble they've constructed for them. That means polls get explained away by calling the opposition liars instead of looking at objective truths. And the objective truths here are that Donald Trump is a lying lawbreaker and Joe Biden is more trustworthy.