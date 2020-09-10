Fox News Pundit Calls Trump And McEnany Liars; Outnumbered Panel Flips Out

Fox News Democratic analyst Jessica Tarlov didn't mince words.

Donald Trump and his press secretary are 'liars' for their calculated response to Woodward's damning tapes.

Host Harris Faulkner proceeded to freak out.

On Fox News' Outnumbered, host Harris Faulkner began by playing the audio clip of Trump admitting to Bob Woodward that he was misleading the public about the seriousness of the coronavirus.

After two conservatives weighed in on the topic, Faulkner intercepted any response from a Democrat, and instead played a short clip of Dr. Fauci to try and distract from her response.

But that did not work. Jessica Tarlov dispatched the Dr. Fauci distraction, saying his concern is with the almost 200K dead Americans from the virus.

And then the Democratic pundit laid into the administration full force.

"This is a problem for the Trump administration because he is on tape," Tarlov said.

Anonymous sourcing not needed.

"Now the president in his own voice is saying I purposely downplayed it, I know it's airborne, I know it's more serious than the flu, that's a very serious thing that he held back. And Mike Pence, as well, was in that briefing on January 28th."

Mike Pence is just as culpable.

She continued, "And he didn't tell the American people as well. They took an hour yesterday in terms of pushing back the press briefing to figure out what they were going to say, and Kayleigh McEnany and team decided on 'he didn't want to panic us.'

"That is a lie. (Harris Faulkner off camera audibly "whoa") Donald Trump's entire presidency is based on fear and panic, whether it's migrant caravans, Antifa, anarchists riding on an airplane, or Cory Booker coming to destroy the suburbs. This president feeds off fear and panic," Tarlov said.

Faulkner jumped in, "Jessica, I'm gonna step in there." (Tarlov was forced to stop)

..."Before we call the White House press and not we, you, calling people liars, for the intent," Faulkner replied.

"It actually has been said the president has already talked about, he has admitted that yes he downplayed this, he didn't want to panic anybody. That is on tape. I don't know where you're getting the "lie" from. Let's move on.

Tarlov continued, "Well, the lie is on his Twitter feed this morning."

Harris Faulkner kept interrupting Tarlov because she was furious that someone on Fox News called Donald Trump and Kayleigh McEnany liars, but that's exactly what they are. As a result of their lies, thousands more Americans have have been infected and died needlessly.

Apparently truth bombs against Trump are verboten!

Trump's latest fear mongering on Twitter, that Jessica Tarlov eluded to, was Trump going full-on racist to terrify the suburbs.

The Democrats never even mentioned the words LAW & ORDER at their National Convention. That’s where they are coming from. If I don’t win, America’s Suburbs will be OVERRUN with Low Income Projects, Anarchists, Agitators, Looters and, of course, “Friendly Protesters”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2020

It's gaslighting to pretend that Trump has any interest in preventing "panic" in the voters. He just wants the panic to result in votes for him.