Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Kamala Harris: Don't Trust The Guy Who Wants Us To Inject Bleach

Joe Biden's running mate believes health officials will be muzzled by Trump on the effectiveness of any COVID treatment.
By John Amato
6 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Sen. Kamala Harris told CNN's Dana Bash that what we've learned in the course of the Trump administration is there's little that anyone can trust whenever he talks especially on the coronavirus.

Trump promised that there will be a vaccine soon, maybe even before the election, a claim which almost every expert has refuted.

When asked by the CNN host if she would take the vaccine, Harris replied, "I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump."

"I will not take his word for it," she stressed. "He wants us to inject bleach. I -- no, I will not take his word."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.