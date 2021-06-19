Politics
Let The Children Speak

Vice President Kamala Harris got some advice yesterday in Atlanta from a little boy.
By Ed Scarce
By Ed Scarce
Vice President Kamala Harris made a trip to Atlanta Friday to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on June 18, 2021. She spoke at Clark Atlanta.

THE VICE PRESIDENT: And an important point to note is that virtually every person -- and this is important to say -- virtually every person who is in the hospital right now sick with COVID-19, where their families are sitting by the bed, holding their hand -- almost every one of those persons is unvaccinated.

AUDIENCE MEMBER: Say that.

CHILD AUDIENCE MEMBER: Say that! (Laughter.)

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Almost every one of them is unvaccinated. (Laughter.) Let the children speak. (Laughter.)

And she's right. In some states, less than 1% of hospitalized COVID patients have been vaccinated, the overwhelming majority unvaccinated. And in those states with lower vaccination rates, the patients tend to get far sicker and stay in hospital far longer. via USA Today

Falling rates of COVID-19 across the United States mask a harsh reality – the overwhelming majority of those getting sick and being hospitalized today are unvaccinated, while vaccinated patients are becoming rare.

Hospitals in states with the lowest vaccination rates tend to have more COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, according to hospital data collected in the past week by the Department of Health and Human Services and vaccination rates published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So, yes, let the children speak because they're often smarter than a lot of adults anyway.

