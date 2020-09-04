Malcolm Nance: Donald Trump Is The 'Drunk, Dancing Monkey With An AK-47'

After opening her show with a summary of the gut punch this last 24 hours has been to the military, Joy Reid threw the floor to Malcolm Nance for his reaction. Under normal circumstances, Nance is a passionate and emphatic speaker. He has correctly predicted for YEARS the danger Donald Trump presented, and the likelihood he had shady ties to Russia that would render him a humiliating lapdog to Putin. All of it has proven true.

Tonight, the Malcolm Nance who sounds the alarm bell gave way to the Malcolm Nance giving voice to the righteous anger of every member of the military Donald Trump denigrated with his sneering insults that they were "losers" and "suckers" for choosing a path of service and danger, rather than ease and wealth.



[...]

What I would like to say is this, because the president is surrounded by Navy chiefs and at any time he could ask them their opinion and he would give it to them. I am going to ask the question that many, many chiefs who all around the world ask on a daily basis, but that the president needs to be asked with great respect. And that question quite simply is, "What is wrong with you, really?" What is the malfunction of this president? NANCE: I appreciate that. I am a Navy Chief. I am a retired Senior Navy Petty Officer. And I would like to ask a question to the president that I'm sure someone should have asked him in the last four years.[...]What I would like to say is this, because the president is surrounded by Navy chiefs and at any time he could ask them their opinion and he would give it to them. I am going to ask the question that many, many chiefs who all around the world ask on a daily basis, but that the president needs to be asked with great respect. And that question quite simply is, This is not the first time we have sat here. And as any chief in this world, that is exactly what I would like to know. Because as Commander in Chief, he is endangering our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines. And you know what? He doesn't respect them. For him to call people suckers, I have been to the village of Bello in France and stood in the Bello Wood and I have sat there with reverence about the sacrifice that our Marines in World War I gave there. This president calls them "suckers." They're not suckers.

[...]

I swear to you, someone in the chain of command pull that man aside and recalibrate him. Because what he has done right now is he has revealed himself for the awful figure that he is. The only thing that we can use, the only way we can resolve this as we do in the armed forces, is he must be relieved of his command. And the only way to relieve him of his command, is in 60 days you have to put him out of office. He is a dangerous entity. He is the drunk, dancing monkey with an AK-47 who just shoots off at the mouth. He is the person we all look for, as senior enlisted personnel, to see whether they are endangering our troops.

Joy Reid then played tape of Trump denying, of course, that he said what multiple sources claimed he did. This Atlantic story is so deeply sourced, even Fox News is confirming it. THAT'S how solid it is. But, of course, Trump knows nothing of truth, so he is calling it a hoax. After playing tapes of his denials, Reid noted that "The day after Donald Trump refused to visit our war dead, he hung out with Vladimir Putin."

NANCE: You know, it's very funny, because I have been accused of being over the top about Donald Trump and his relationship with Putin over these last few years. But he will insult the dead of the U.S. Armed Forces who served honorably and proudly and meet with an ex-KGB officer and show him the love that he could not give to the people who fought in World War I, and any of the people that fought in any other war. Why? That is to be left to the ages. But I will make one prediction, Joy, because I've made a lot on this show before. I trust that at some point in American history Donald Trump's presidential portrait will have a black shroud over it.