'What Is Happening?' Whistleblower Dawn Wooten's Heartbreaking Tale Of Mass Hysterectomies

One woman was received a hysterectomy because she was told she had cancer, but she was never was given a biopsy for cancer.
One woman was told she needed a hysterectomy because she had Stage 4 cervical cancer, but after the procedure was informed by an oncologist that she never had cancer.
More than one woman came back bruised from their visits with this doctor.
One woman was given three different reasons for her hysterectomy, ultimately for a condition from which she did not suffer.
All of these women are ICE detainees in Georgia, and they were all patients of a gynecologist named Mahindra Amin.
Thanks to a hero whistleblower, Dawn Wooten, his crimes are coming to light and being investigated. This has been going on over the course of three years. THREE YEARS. For three years women who came to this country, seeking asylum or not, but all seeking a better life, have been jailed in unimaginable conditions and now, we're learning, subject to the whims of a sadist with a scalpel.
Julia Ainsley spoke to Nicolle Wallace about her reporting on new information coming out on the story, and Jacob Soboroff spoke with Ms. Wooten, who worked at the facility performing these unnecessary procedures.
WOOTEN: That's how the detainees referred to this physician. They referred to him as -- I had a detainee who asked me, "Well, what is he doing, Miss Wooten, collecting all of our uteruses?" And I just look, I just looked at her puzzled, because I didn't have an answer. I didn't accompany them on the procedures and it's mind blowing and its mind boggling. When you get in your vehicle after a 12-hour shift and you cry yourself home, and you're the only one in the vehicle asking why, what is going on? What is happening? I don't have an answer. Why is nobody not hearing them, or taking them, so to speak, seriously? I don't have an answer shift after shift, then it gets to be where you don't want to report to work, because you don't have an answer. You don't have a reason and they're going to ask you why.
Ainsley then revealed new reporting that reveals that the company that runs the facility continued to use this doctor even after the attorneys for the women told them he was abusing the detainees at the facility. Attorneys claim they went to the leadership of the ICE facility and informed them, ""Look, you have a problem with this doctor. Our clients are afraid to go back to them. He's hurting these women." And they continued for years to keep using this gynecologist to perform this care," Ainsley reported.
Then Nicolle Wallace zeroed in on what magnifies the sadistic nature of this torture exponentially. She asked, "Julia, can you widen the lens on the medical care that is standard for female detainees? It sounds like a whole lot of gynecological care when we read about the complete and abject neglect around COVID."
Hm.
Here's where you can check your state's voting procedures and make sure your registration is up to date: VOTE.ORG