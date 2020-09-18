Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By Tengrain

Good morning, Crooks and Liars. Paraphrasing from "The Green Mile,"
"I think this boy's cheese has done slid off his cracker,. Today our bloggers look at the obvious fact that Prznint Stupid is a fork shy of a place setting. Have courage: we have 46 days to the election, we will get through this all together.

Rosa Rubicondior looks into Prznint Stupid's lying to win strategy.

The Psy of Life has a rare 2-part post on Prznint Stupid's cognitive dissonance.

Juanita Jean says that the ABC Town Hall will be taught in politics-sci AND abnormal psychology classes.

Bonus Track: Open Culture shows us the work of artist Matt Stevens, who reimagines his favorite movies as covers of old paperback books. I found a few of my favorites, too.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

