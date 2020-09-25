Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Humiliated By Australian TV Host

Sarah Huckabee Sanders tried to hype her book, but Australian host Leigh Sales showed us how to treat people who lie for Trump on a daily basis.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Australian ABC TV anchor Leigh Sales made Trump's former Press Secretary look like a babbling fool.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders though she could pimp her book and defend Trump's disgusting behavior while claiming to be "guided by her Christian faith."

Not this time, Sarah.

Sales began her interview with: "Can Donald Trump tell the difference between the truth and a lie?"

Something snapped on Huckabee's face at that point.

Later in the interview she asked how person who is guided by the Christian faith can support a man like Donald Trump.

"How do you reconcile for a president who has misled the American people on everything from coronavirus to climate change. He boasts about grabbing women on the p***y. Who paid hush money to a porn star to keep her quiet about their alleged relationship and who has maligned the men and women of America's Armed Forces?"

Huckabee replied that the only perfect candidate is Jesus Christ.

I mean this is the level of ineptitude and lying Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings to the table.

Sanders was willing to sacrifice her faith to lie and mislead the American people (which she admitted to Mueller's investigation) in an effort to promote the worst human being ever to hold the nation's highest office.

This is how all Trump administration officials should be treated by the media.

Here's the full interview. It's terrific.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.