Trump Supporters Boo Lt Gov At Ohio Rally For Promoting Wearing Masks

During the warm-up to Trump's reelection campaign rally at Vandalia Ohio, Lt Gov Jon Husted tried to promote MAGA masks to the crowd, but it did not go well .

Avid Trump supporters were heckling and booing the speaker as he tried to give an example to help these cretins survive and understand the severity of the situation during a pandemic.

Husted said, "But if you go into a grocery store were you gotta wear one, alright?"

Catcalls and boos rained down on him.

"Hang on, hang on," he pleaded before putting his hand up trying to calm the crowd down.

"Just listen up." he said.

As more very audible boos rang out he tried to play it down by laughing.

Husted exclaimed very loudly "All right! I get it."

He tried to continue, "But if somebody tells you to take it off you can at least say that you're trying to save the country by wearing one of Pres. Donald Trump's masks."

Like a defeated man at a casino who finally gave up, "Alright."

It is a major reason why the coronavirus hasn't been contained as well as it should have even these many months after Trump spit the bit.

Trump's disastrous inaction, lies to the American people, and political calculations coupled with Fox News hosts claiming the CDC wants to take away our freedoms and using phony stories denouncing the severity of Covid-19 have created these ingrates.

Morons who refuse to protect themselves, their friends and families, and all humans they come in contact with. And some of those morons die.

This happened just a short while later: