Trump Wasn't Really Listening To Woman Talking About Her Dead Mother

Sure, you can understand how Trump made this glaring mistake at last night's ABC Town Hall. All those news stories about the Latino population being hit hard by covid-19 -- Trump's lizard brain identifies this woman's ethnicity, sees her crying about her mother, and concludes the mother must have died from covid (instead of the breast cancer that actually killed her).

"Here's the exchange Elise mentioned last night in that ABC Town Hall. President Trump fielded a question from a woman who says she immigrated from the Dominican Republic and recently lost her mother last month," Mika Brzezinski said.

WOMAN: She had breast cancer, but she had metastases on her brain and lung, she passed on the 19th. One of her dreams was to become a citizen, and she did ten days before she died and I did it, too. She pushed me so hard to do it, and I did it this past 28th. I'm here because of her. She was supposed to be here and ask you and thank you for the stage you take during this epidemic, you made people closer. We lost our jobs, but we learned how to love our family. So I'm saying that from her. Her question for you was -- because she write this question -- what will you do for our immigration system, what will you change to make more people like me and like her to become citizens and vote? TRUMP: So, we are doing something with immigration that I think is going to be very strong, because we want people to come into our country, people like you and like your mother and that just shows how vicious the covid is, especially when you have another problem, you have a heart problem or another type of a problem. Did you have covid? You didn't have it, right? You didn't have it. Your mother. We'll have it taken care of. It's going to get taken care of.

"You know, there's always that question on polls that is so telling, and usually predictive -- 'Who cares about people like me' will be the question on the poll and that's just one more small example of the difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump," Joe Scarborough said.

"Biden's doing so much better than the president when it comes to that question, in large part because Joe Biden is empathetic, and even those close to Donald Trump will admit that it's always been a blind spot for him."