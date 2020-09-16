Trump Wasn't Really Listening To Woman Talking About Her Dead Mother

Sure, you can understand how Trump made this glaring mistake at last night's ABC Town Hall. All those news stories about the Latino population being hit hard by covid-19 -- Trump's lizard brain identifies this woman's ethnicity, sees her crying about her mother, and concludes the mother must have died from covid (instead of the breast cancer that actually killed her).
"Here's the exchange Elise mentioned last night in that ABC Town Hall. President Trump fielded a question from a woman who says she immigrated from the Dominican Republic and recently lost her mother last month," Mika Brzezinski said.
TRUMP: So, we are doing something with immigration that I think is going to be very strong, because we want people to come into our country, people like you and like your mother and that just shows how vicious the covid is, especially when you have another problem, you have a heart problem or another type of a problem. Did you have covid? You didn't have it, right? You didn't have it. Your mother. We'll have it taken care of. It's going to get taken care of.
"You know, there's always that question on polls that is so telling, and usually predictive -- 'Who cares about people like me' will be the question on the poll and that's just one more small example of the difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump," Joe Scarborough said.
"Biden's doing so much better than the president when it comes to that question, in large part because Joe Biden is empathetic, and even those close to Donald Trump will admit that it's always been a blind spot for him."