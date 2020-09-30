White House Making Zero Attempt To Spin His Proud Boys Comment

The latest spokesmodel for the Trump administration gave away the game today on Fox News: Donald Trump refusing to denounce the Proud Boys / White Nationalist terrorists during last night's debate is part of the plan.
Fox's Sandra Smith gave the latest WH Comms Director (how many of THOSE has Trump had? I've literally lost count.) an opportunity to spin Trump's comment that the Proud Boys need to "stand back and stand by."
"The president saying, 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by', does the White House or the president want to clarify or explain what he meant by that, because they're celebrating it, the group." said Smith.
Alyssa Farah replied: "I don't think that there's anything to clarify."
Well alrighty then!
And she's not alone.