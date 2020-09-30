White House Making Zero Attempt To Spin His Proud Boys Comment

The latest spokesmodel for the Trump administration gave away the game today on Fox News: Donald Trump refusing to denounce the Proud Boys / White Nationalist terrorists during last night's debate is part of the plan.

Fox's Sandra Smith gave the latest WH Comms Director (how many of THOSE has Trump had? I've literally lost count.) an opportunity to spin Trump's comment that the Proud Boys need to "stand back and stand by."

"The president saying, 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by', does the White House or the president want to clarify or explain what he meant by that, because they're celebrating it, the group." said Smith.

Alyssa Farah replied: "I don't think that there's anything to clarify."

Well alrighty then!

There has to be a more dignified way to make a living, Alyssa. I mean.... $750. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 28, 2020

And she's not alone.

If you think the bullshit is over my friend in 7 hours Peter Navarro, Kayleigh McEnany, Hogan Gidley, Jason Miller, Mike Pence and a dozen more white supremacists slide into those warm morning show seats and joyfully say "thanks for having me, the president is a unifier-in-chief" — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 30, 2020

Imagine how bad you have to have been if Peter Navarro, Hogan Gidley, & Rudy Guliani are the people you send on TV to clean up the mess you made last night when 1/3 of the world watched you make a fool out of yourself & your whole country while you were high.#PresidentialDebate — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) September 30, 2020