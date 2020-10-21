Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Best Campaign Ad Of The Cycle: Joe Biden's 'Go From There'

The Biden campaign just debuted a new ad called "Go From There," during Game 1 of the World Series, narrated by Sam Elliott.
By Susie Madrak

Via Deadline, a look at the inspiring new Biden ad, featuring Sam Elliott:

Sam Elliott lends his voice to the Joe Biden campaign, narrating a new advertisement for the former vice president’s 2020 presidential run. A new Biden ad, titled Go From There, premiered on Tuesday during the first game of the Major League Baseball World Series.

Over a simple piano rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” the A Star is Born and Road House actor tells viewers that there is no one America.

“No Democratic rivers, no Republican mountains, just this great land and all that’s possible on it with a fresh start,” the actor says over golden shots of the American landscape and various citizens. “Cures we can find, futures we can shape, work to reward, dignity to protect.”

Now, let's compare the optimism and calm of that ad with this new one released by the Lincoln Project to observe Trump's visit to Erie, Pennsylvania, called "Mourning in Pennsylvania":

Comments

