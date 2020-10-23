Project Lincoln Presses Trump Supporters With Powerful New Ad: 'Men'

I suspect many of us can relate to this one. I know I did. My father was a huge influence on me. An honorable man who also had flaws, and one of them was that he voted for Richard Nixon's second term.
As he was dying, he asked for forgiveness. He owned up.
And that's what this quietly powerful new Project Lincoln ad reminds me of. That, and the appeal Trump's brand of toxic masculinity has for male supporters
TRUMP: No, I don't take responsibility at all.
NARRATOR: We may have thought we were doing the right thing in 2016. But it's clear this isn't the America we voted for.
We made a mistake.
So it's time to own up, to be the men our dads raised us to be and the fathers our sons need us to be, because they're watching us, the way we watched our dad.
It's our turn to set the example.
Vote for change.
Vote for our sons.
Vote for Joe.