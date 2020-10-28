Politics
Daily Show Proves 'Undecided' Voters Are Bulls**ting The Media For Attention

"Deciding" between Scarface and Mister Rodgers? Really.
By Frances Langum

Turns out there are a large enough group of people willing to appear to be idiots in exchange for fifteen minutes of fame.

That's what Desi Lydic found out when she sat down with "undecided" voters on Tuesday's 'Daily Show.'

The panel of "undecided" voters was much like those you'll see constantly on CNN. A mix of races and genders, with the thing in common being that they can't make up their mind between Scarface and Mister Rodgers.

But as Lydic found out, they have definite preferences between Coke and Pepsi? Really.

Election forecaster Rachel Bitecofer calls bullshit on "undecided" voters, insisting that nearly all voters lean toward one party or another. Bitecofer rose to prominence when she correctly predicted the Blue Wave in 2018. She insists that winning elections is not about convincing so-called undecided voters, but getting YOUR voters mad enough at the other side to turn out in large numbers.

We on the Democratic side have had a LOT of help getting mad from "our friends on the other side of the aisle," ahem.

On Twitter, Bitecofer didn't sugarcoat it:

