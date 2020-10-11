Politics
Dr. Anthony Fauci Slams Dishonestly Edited Trump Ad (Updated)

A new RNC ad uses the James O'Keefe school of video editing to make it appear that Dr. Fauci is endorsing Trump.
A new RNC ad uses the James O'Keefe school of video editing to make it appear that Dr. Fauci is endorsing Trump, and Dr. Fauci is not here for it.

The ad itself is awful. It opens with a sicky-sweet voice saying, "President Trump is recovering from the coronavirus, and so is America. Together we rose to meet the challenge. President Trump tackled the virus head on, as leaders should."

Sure, sure after demanding a cocktail of drugs he's now hawking like a guy practicing for reverse mortgage ads, drugs which are experimental and inaccessible to ordinary Americans, drugs which he or his family will probably turn a profit on when they're approved for everyone. But I digress.

The ad then cuts to Dr. Fauci, who says, "I can't imagine that anybody could be doing more," making it look like Fauci is endorsing Trump for re-election.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was NOT having it. Not at all. He shot out a statement to CNN which read, "In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate. The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials."

George Conway had already figured it out:

And this is interesting:

UPDATE: Trump plans to run the ad anyway

And that prompted this observation:

