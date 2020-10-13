Eric Trump Dodges A Bullet When Michigan Gun Store Cancels Event

Just days after it was revealed that 13 domestic terrorists were arrested for plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Eric Trump was scheduled to have a MAGA event at Huron Valley Guns. But alas, owner Ed Swadish helped Eric dodge a bullet at the very last minute.

“In February 2020 we had a young man that worked on the range who would show up for work in a LOT of tactical gear. We found that a little odd," Swadish wrote in a Facebook post. "We weren’t comfortable with him for a few other reasons and fired him after 3 weeks. He ended up being one of the fringe characters arrested for the Governor Whitmer kidnapping."

The post went on to read, “The Governor would have had a field day against the Trump campaign. They would accuse the administration of sending his son to a facility where terrorists work and train. This could not be further from the truth, but imagine the left spin.”

Here's the full post: