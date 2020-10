A lesson for those in the media lecturing citizens about staying civil at this time of "pandemic finally catching up with Señor NoMask"...

Best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Whatever one thinks of his policies, I hope we can be civil, avoid snark, seek lessons and wish them both a swift recovery. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) October 2, 2020

...four years ago this week Dear Leader was at a rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania.

Hillary Clinton, who should be president right now, fell ill with pneumonia at a September 11, 2016 event. She took three days off of her presidential campaign.

The Jackass Republican candidate made fun of her.

Watch. And shut up.