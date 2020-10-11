'I'm Immune': Trump Claims He's Free From Coronavirus And Can't Get It Again 'Maybe For A Long Time'

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he is "immune" from COVID-19 and that it could last for "a lifetime."

"It seems like I'm immune so I can go way out of a basement," Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. "Because you have to run a country, you have to get out of a basement. It looks like I'm immune for, I don't know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time. It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows. But I'm immune."

"So the president is in very good shape to fight the battle," he said.