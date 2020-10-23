Joy Reid Brings Receipts To Trump's Lies About Black Lives Matter

The downside of Debate Night is having to watch Trump.

The upside of Debate Night is Joy-Ann Reid gets time to bring receipts on Trump's lies regarding Black Lives Matter:

JOY-ANN REID: This is on race. Donald Trump is now trying to recycle the "super predator" lie and use it against Joe Biden. Joe Biden never said "super predator". Yes, he did spearhead the Crime Bill. But let's just remember there are a lot of African-American elected officials including in Congress who voted for the Crime Bill and who wanted the Crime Bill. The context was the crack epidemic was tearing through Black communities, and Black pastors were demanding a bill. He put that bill together that also included an assault weapons ban. It also included the Violence Against Women Act. Let's just remember the context back in that era, I remember being in New York and there was a lot of crime perpetrated within the Black community, which is why Joe Biden ended up doing that bill. It was a huge fight. And Biden also says now it was a mistake and we're fighting to undo the damage of it.

During that time Donald Trump talking about "super predators" -- in the year 2000 Donald Trump said he was going to run for president. This is what he wrote in his book, this is Donald Trump, "a perpetrator is never a victim, he's nothing more than a predator. A life is a life, and if you criminally take an innocent life you better be prepared to forfeit your own. My only complaint is lethal injection is too comfortable a way to go. Criminals are often returned to society because of forgiving judges. This has to stop. We need to hold judges more accountable. The rest of us need to rethink prisons and punishment. The next time you hear someone saying there are too many people in prison ask them how many thugs they're willing to relocate to their neighborhood. The answer, none." Page 106 to 107. He was actually further to the right on crime than Joe Biden ever has been in his entire life. One more and I will stop.

RACHEL MADDOW: No, you don't have to stop. Keep going.

REID: This "pigs in the blanket frying like bacon" lie about Black Lives Matter has been galling me since people on the Right started throwing it out there. They're basing that on a march for Eric Garner in New York, 40,000 people marched because of the outrage of the choking death of Eric Garner. I walked almost the entire length of that march. I faded to the back sometimes, I went to the front sometimes. You can see it on my Instagram. Because I was posting pictures the entire day I was there. Not one person chanted that "pigs in a blanket" line. There was an offshoot, separate group of people -- nobody knows who they are. I know a whole lot of people in Black Lives Matter, who started it and were leaders in it. Not a single person knows who they were that started that chant. They were never connected to the march. There's absolutely zero, zero evidence that Black Lives Matter has ever pushed for anything violent, pushed for anything violent to happen to police. Black Lives Matter is about one thing: stop killing Black people just because you pull them over for a parking violation or moving violation. For him to traffic that again tonight was not only desperate -- it was not only desperate but also stupid because he also wants Black men to vote for him. I hate to break it to you, Donald Trump, but Black men and an extreme majority, okay, would also like to not be killed by police and would also like to have police reform and to have police not be able to kill a Breonna Taylor and walk away and get away with it. So this lie about Black Lives Matter has to end.