Louis DeJoy Pull Postal Cops Off The Streets, Two Weeks Before The Election

A strange order by the U.S. Postal Service to pull its uniformed police officers meant to protect the security of the mail off the streets, sparking a lawsuit. Via MarketWatch:

The agency’s unilateral order ended daily patrols meant to prevent robberies of blue collection boxes and mail vehicles, and has left letter carriers without escorts on unsafe routes in some of the nation’s biggest cities, according to interviews with police officers and union representatives opposed to the change and a copy of the directive, titled “Postal Police Utilization,” reviewed by the Wall Street Journal. Mail thieves, in the past, often targeted mail for credit cards and checks. Now, the postal police officers said the fear is that thieves also will get ballots, which could be ditched. The union representing the officers filed a lawsuit last month in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking an emergency reversal of the management order, noting the need to “ensure the integrity of the mail.” The court hasn’t ruled on the request, and the Justice Department has asked the federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing, among other things, that the court lacks jurisdiction.

We've already seen two stories about postal workers dumping mail. Can you think of any benign reason why this enforcement is being pulled? Come on, we all know why it's happening. It's just part of the massive sh*tstorm of effluvia meant to obscure Trump's efforts to steal this election. Via MSN.com:

Postal police union members told The Wall Street Journal last week that they had no evidence to suggest the order has compromised election-mail security. But Jim Bjork, a retired letter carrier and officer as well as a representative for the PPOA, told the paper that if undermining trust in election-mail security wasn't the goal: "then why not wait until after the election to neuter the postal police?"

TURN UP THE HEAT. Call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service: 1-877-876-2455 and tell them to put uniformed postal police back on routes now.