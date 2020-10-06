Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

It's the "Any Lung Damage?" Edition.

Green Eagle on certain drug side effects.

Spreading The Word and The Virus: Another evangelical gets it.

If you don't read Buttermilk Sky every day, w/ or w/o my prompting, you should. Sunday's was good too, & she (I think) always has the light touch we can use in these trying times. (And if I see the phrase "these trying times" once more, I'm going to explode or something. Enough w/ the clichés already!!)

El Jefe at Juanita Jean's notes that DJTJ thinks Daddy's getting a little loony, but the other spawn don't notice.

Can we find a bonus? Sure. P.M. Carpenter on W.H. Chief-of-Staff Mark Meadows.

By M. Bouffant.

