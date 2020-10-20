Good morning, Crooks and Liars. Repeat after me: "It's the Pandemic, Stupid." No matter what argument your Facebook Rage Uncle throws at you in support of Prznint Stupid, the answer is the Pandemic. The economy? Prznint Stupid's mishandling of the pandemic destroyed it. The SCOTUS nominee? Judge Barrett will take away your healthcare during a pandemic. Drain the swamp? Look at the Republican Senators who did insider trading once they learned about the Pandemic. Be their eyes, help them see.

NotionsCapital gives us the C.V. of Prznint Stupid's favorite misinformation super-spreader, Dr. Scott Atlas.

GregFallis provides some empathy triage.

Mike the Mad Biologist prescribes becoming a couch potato as our best chance at escaping the Trump's-Virus this winter. I'm so on it!

Bonus Track: eVille Times sings Disney!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).