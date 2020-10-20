Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts
By Tengrain

Good morning, Crooks and Liars. Repeat after me: "It's the Pandemic, Stupid." No matter what argument your Facebook Rage Uncle throws at you in support of Prznint Stupid, the answer is the Pandemic. The economy? Prznint Stupid's mishandling of the pandemic destroyed it. The SCOTUS nominee? Judge Barrett will take away your healthcare during a pandemic. Drain the swamp? Look at the Republican Senators who did insider trading once they learned about the Pandemic. Be their eyes, help them see.

NotionsCapital gives us the C.V. of Prznint Stupid's favorite misinformation super-spreader, Dr. Scott Atlas.

GregFallis provides some empathy triage.

Mike the Mad Biologist prescribes becoming a couch potato as our best chance at escaping the Trump's-Virus this winter. I'm so on it!

Bonus Track: eVille Times sings Disney!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.