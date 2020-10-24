Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain

Happy Saturday, Crooks and Liars! If there's one lesson to take away from this week, it's that as Joe Biden says, we're fighting for the soul of our country - and I would add, on many fronts. Republicans are world class Gish Gallopers, trying to make us lose our balance. We gotta keep our focus for another 9 days. We can do this.

Left Jabs tells us four ways a 6-to-3 Supreme Court could kill us.

You Might Notice A Trend says that the modern Republican cannot reform because they dare not.

Blue Heron Blast discusses the weaponizing of stupidity, kicks ass, and takes names.

Bonus Track: By Hook or By Book reminds us of how astonishing books are.

Bonus-bonus Track: Because we're all about the music, Open Culture tells us that Jimi Hendrix was a big fan of Sci-Fi. Who knew?

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

