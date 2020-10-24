Happy Saturday, Crooks and Liars! If there's one lesson to take away from this week, it's that as Joe Biden says, we're fighting for the soul of our country - and I would add, on many fronts. Republicans are world class Gish Gallopers, trying to make us lose our balance. We gotta keep our focus for another 9 days. We can do this.

Left Jabs tells us four ways a 6-to-3 Supreme Court could kill us.

You Might Notice A Trend says that the modern Republican cannot reform because they dare not.

Blue Heron Blast discusses the weaponizing of stupidity, kicks ass, and takes names.

Bonus Track: By Hook or By Book reminds us of how astonishing books are.

Bonus-bonus Track: Because we're all about the music, Open Culture tells us that Jimi Hendrix was a big fan of Sci-Fi. Who knew?

