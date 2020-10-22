Politics
'Trump' Is English For 'Castro'

Powerful Project Lincoln Ad For Florida is targeted at eroding Trump's support in the Cuban-American community in Florida.
By Susie Madrak

Via the Tampa Bay Times, we see that this Lincoln Project ad is part of a comprehensive strategy where former political rivals have joined forces to defeat Trump -- and I'm okay with that!

The effort to defeat Trump in Florida and mobilize the Hispanic vote for former Vice President Joe Biden has led to some strange bedfellows.

An anti-Trump political committee, The Lincoln Project, run by current and former Republicans, announced Monday it has joined with three Democrat-leaning groups to target Hispanic voters and counter the messaging of the president’s campaign.

[...] One goal of the campaign, for example, is to counter the president’s messaging to Cubans and Venezuelans on former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

"We believe that if you put up a boogeyman of Fidel Castro, and a real-life example of the pandemic, which was exacerbated by Trump’s mismanagement, and the economic devastation, for which he has no plan, we’re gonna do quite well with this constituency,'' Madrid said.

