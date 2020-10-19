Media Bites
Self Own? Newsmax Guide Labels Trump's Rally 'Life Of Adolf Hitler'

Interrupting its regularly schedule programming — a biography of Hitler — with a Trump rally, the right-wing news rag station didn't bother changing the news guide programming.
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

In either an embarrassing self-own, or an astonishing moment of self-awareness, Newsmax TV station ran a Trump rally, while its programming guide told viewers they were watching "The Life of Adolf Hitler - Rise of the Demon."

Some folks on Twitter, of course, wondered if it was real, and learned that it was.

The similarities have been striking from the start, as many have pointed out. It's just that no one bothers trying to hide it anymore.

And the program following "Rise of the Demon" was even more fitting:

