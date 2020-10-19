Self Own? Newsmax Guide Labels Trump's Rally 'Life Of Adolf Hitler'

In either an embarrassing self-own, or an astonishing moment of self-awareness, Newsmax TV station ran a Trump rally, while its programming guide told viewers they were watching "The Life of Adolf Hitler - Rise of the Demon."

Newsmax preempted their schedule to broadcast the president’s rally but apparently didn’t think it important to change the title of the programming. pic.twitter.com/mHtdyOv3MY — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) October 19, 2020

Some folks on Twitter, of course, wondered if it was real, and learned that it was.

This cannot be real. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) October 19, 2020

This was my TV as I tried to change the channel. I did a double take, changed the channel, came back. Yep. This was it. pic.twitter.com/vs9cXahh5p — Foxie Moxie (@mustlovedogsxo) October 19, 2020

The similarities have been striking from the start, as many have pointed out. It's just that no one bothers trying to hide it anymore.

The Life of Adolf Hitler. Rise of the Demon! pic.twitter.com/t8MqV5vBty — Rein Kahlke (@ReinKahlke) October 19, 2020

And the program following "Rise of the Demon" was even more fitting: