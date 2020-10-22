Activism
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Pope Francis Approves Same-Sex Civil Unions, Unlike The GOP And Amy Coney Barrett

Just waiting to see these GOP hypocrites try to malign THE POPE.
By Aliza Worthington
Pope Francis Approves Same-Sex Civil Unions, Unlike The GOP And Amy Coney Barrett
Image from: Wikimedia Commons

In a new documentary released Wednesday, the Pope openly and unequivocally advocated for same-sex civil unions as a means of legal protections for gay couples. The Washington Post writes that this position is a break from official Catholic teaching, but does nothing to alter Catholic doctrine.

“What we have to create is a civil union law,” the pope says in the film, released in Rome on Wednesday. “That way they are legally covered.”

Francis’s comment does nothing to alter Catholic doctrine, but it nonetheless represents a remarkable shift for a church that has fought against LGBT legal rights — with past popes calling same-sex unions inadmissible and deviant.

Francis’s statement is also notable within a papacy that on the whole hasn’t been as revolutionary as progressives had hoped and conservatives had feared.

The timing of the film's release is interesting, as the status of the rights of gay couples in the United States hangs by a thread. The ramming through of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett (a radical Catholic) would virtually guarantee the snipping of that thread. Any challenge to Obergefell — the case that legalized gay marriage — that came before Mitch McConnell's Federalist Society 6-3 court would certainly be successful.

Intentional or not, the timing of the Pope's publicly released pronouncement was certainly serendipitous, and drew high praise from many on this side of the Atlantic.

And the inevitable shade to Amy Coney Barrett:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.