QAnon Lovin' Mail Carrier Accused Of Putting Mail In The Trash

This kind of thing has probably happened before, a rogue carrier deciding for one reason or another not to deliver the mail, but with the mental illness of QAnon conspiracy theories, often spewed or egged on the current White House occupant, such stories are becoming more common.

Source: KDKA

Special agents from the United States Postal Service raided the home of an Allegheny County mail carrier over the weekend. At a time when public confidence in mail delivery is low, a mail carrier is suspected of putting out his deliveries with the morning trash. Special agents from the United States Postal Service raided the carrier’s home in Baldwin on Sunday night, confiscating eight large garbage bags of suspected undelivered mail, according to neighbors. From inside his house on Meadowcrest Road, mail carrier Sean Troesch had nothing to say Monday after agents rolled up in front of his house in an unmarked van and collected bags of suspected undelivered mail. [...] While not identifying Troesch by name, the Office of Inspector General confirmed the carrier had worked for the past several months out of the Mt. Oliver Post Office. The Office of Inspector General also confirmed that the carrier is on a non-duty, non-pay status. The post office said this latest haul did not contain any discarded ballots and it appears the mail had not been opened.

To which Pittsburgh City Paper went into this guy's social media accounts and discovered the QAnon connection, as well as sharing posts by Liz Crokin, another online nutjob, posts that allege that Chrissy Teigen and Patton Oswalt are Satanic Paedophiles, among other foolishness. You can go there for the screenshots.