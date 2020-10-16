Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To Vote Biden-Harris: 'End The Reign Of Terror'

Rudy Giuliani's daughter Caroline Rose Giuliani urges Americans to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Caroline Rose Giuliani says to vote for Biden and Harris to end Trump's 'reign of terror' in a Vanity Fair column.

Like the president's niece Mary Trump, Caroline Rose Giuliani has had a front-row seat to see the damage Donald Trump inflicts on those around him. In Vanity Fair, she describes the world of Trump:

As a child, I saw firsthand the kind of cruel, selfish politics that Donald Trump has now inflicted on our country. It made me want to run as far away from them as possible. But trust me when I tell you: Running away does not solve the problem. We have to stand and fight. The only way to end this nightmare is to vote. There is hope on the horizon, but we'll only grasp it if we elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Once known as "America's Mayor" Rudy Giuliani now serves as an operative for Trump, appearing regularly on Fox News to spread misinformation.

According to The Washington Post U.S. intelligence agencies warned the White House last year Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney of President Trump, was the "target of an influence operation by Russian intelligence, according to four former officials familiar with the matter."

Caroline Giuliani's voice is more powerful, considering who her dad is and the role Rudy Giuliani has played in keeping Trump in power:

"If being the daughter of a polarizing mayor who became the president's bulldog has taught me anything, it is that corruption starts with 'yes-men' and women, the cronies who create an echo chamber of lies and subservience to maintain their proximity to power. We've seen this ad nauseam with Trump and his cadre of high-level sycophants (the ones who weren't convicted, anyway)."

Rachel Maddow interviewed Caroline Giuliani on Thursday, praising her for speaking out. Watch the video above.