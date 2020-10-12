OUCH! Sheldon Whitehouse Wipes The Floor With John Cornyn Over Dark Money

In Day One of Amy Coney Barrett's hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse roasted Senator John Cornyn on a spit for his connections and slavish devotion to the forces of dark money.
Barrett's nomination is that devotion fully manifested.
Senator Whitehouse methodically pointed out the "follow the money" path from the Koch Brothers to Cornyn to Amy Coney Barrett to the right-wing fever dream of abolishing Obama's Affordable Care Act.
As Senator Whitehouse paraphrased Senator Elizabeth Warren, when he appeared on Rachel Maddow's show last month, they will do anything to get control of the courts because the courts, filled with lifetime-appointed judges, will do undemocratic things - things that Congress and the president would never do.
First, Senator Whitehouse stirred things up, by finally waking the hearing up with appropriately outraged language.
"Trump can't even keep the White House safe."
"The whole thing, just like Trump, is an irresponsible botch."
"This Supreme Court nominee has signaled, in the judicial equivalent of all caps, that she believes the Affordable Care Act must go"
"The big secretive influences behind this rush see this nominee as a judicial torpedo they are firing at the ACA."
Then he called out the hypocrisy.
As he answered his own question with what many others have talked about — the Nov. 10th challenge to the ACA at the Supreme Court — he set his sights sharper and sharper on Senator Cornyn. The glorious takedown begins at 6:39 in the video above.
Twitter was especially appreciative.
