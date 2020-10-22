Trump's 60 Minutes Interview Reveals Him To Be A Whiny Brat

60 Minutes sent out a preview clip of Leslie Stahl interviewing Trump, while the Trump campaign sent out a video of the whole interview in which they claim Leslie Stahl was so biased against him that he stormed off the set.

That's a lie.

He did not storm out.

Here's where it began:

LESLEY STAHL: "You're okay with some tough questions?"



TRUMP: "No, I'm not."



STAHL: "You're not okay with tough questions?"



After Trump started complaining about being told there would be tough questions at the beginning of the interview and complaining that he didn't want any, his aide interrupted and said they had about five minutes left before VP Mike Pence would step in.

Trump replied, "Well, I think we have enough -- I'll see you."

That's hardly a storm off.

Trump acted like a whiny entitled little brat while Leslie Stahl was calm, cool and collected throughout his 37 minutes on camera. Donald's responses were a travesty of outright lies, unverified claims, attacks on his political opponents and a massive amount of conspiracies.

Trump had one goal: To force the Rudy Giuliani miraculously found laptop into the interview and bash Hunter Biden relentlessly to gaslight Joe Biden and downplay his total and complete inept presidency.

Stahl wasn't having any of it, but she wasn't abrasive or nasty at all and let him spout his lunacy throughout.

She later pivoted to his egregious actions against Gov. Whitmer, after a militia plot to kidnap and kill her was foiled. Stahl asked him why he encouraged his supporters to chant "Lock her up."

Trump immediately lied and claimed he never said that and also, Lesley Stahl was vicious for daring to ask that question.

Here's what he said.

"You've gotta get your governor to open up your state, OK?" Trump said. The crowd cheered and erupted into chants of "lock her up!" The president smirked and responded: "Lock 'em all up."

Stahl then again asked him why wants to lock up Biden and Obama and she asked how'd he like it if Joe Biden wanted his Attorney General to lock HIM up.

Trump then started whining about the beginning of the interview about 35 minutes earlier.

Then Trump attacked Leslie Stahl for her supposed softball interview with Joe Biden but she hadn't interviewed Joe Biden yet. When she corrected him, he ended the interview.

Karoli adds:

Trump was caught in so many lies it was embarrassing. His whining and ref-working was obnoxious and stupid. But mostly, he's a monster for this exchange, which ought to be run in ads over and over again before the Senate votes on Barrett.

Trump tells @60Minutes in footage he released that he wants to see the Supreme Court wipe out Obamacare.



