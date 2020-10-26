Whiner: Crybaby Trump Thinks Walking Out On Lesley Stahl Looks Strong

Here's the thing about Trump: By now, every sentient being in America has seen at least one clip of him denying saying something that another clip proves he said.
And 60 Minutes did it last night, over and over. Here they play the clip of Trump begging suburban women to like him, and Trump denies saying it. Then he attacks Lesley Stahl while claiming that he was kidding, as he doubts he's losing with suburban women.
Whew. And he thinks this make him look "strong"? He looks like a terrified child who can't handle reality.
These are probably the most common reactions: