Whiner: Crybaby Trump Thinks Walking Out On Lesley Stahl Looks Strong

Here's the thing about Trump: By now, every sentient being in America has seen at least one clip of him denying saying something that another clip proves he said.

And 60 Minutes did it last night, over and over. Here they play the clip of Trump begging suburban women to like him, and Trump denies saying it. Then he attacks Lesley Stahl while claiming that he was kidding, as he doubts he's losing with suburban women.

Whew. And he thinks this make him look "strong"? He looks like a terrified child who can't handle reality.

📺 NEW VIDEO PART 2!



So we watched the full 60 minutes interview now and can confirm #TrumpIsPathetic pic.twitter.com/PYdUxg23ty — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 22, 2020

The severity of his malignant narcissism is shocking



This guy should be under supervision or locked up, not with our nuclear codes#60Minutes #60MinutesInterviewpic.twitter.com/WyAF2jtAR2 — Lindy Li (@lindyli) October 26, 2020

Eight months into the coronavirus pandemic, and all Trump can say on #60Minutes is “masks possibly work.” Possibly?!!!



Shameful.



pic.twitter.com/wXWEZG4zTc — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 25, 2020

🔥@LesleyRStahl NAILS Trump for his LIES that falsely decry “fake news” to discredit the media for its truthful, negative reporting about him.



Trump can’t handle the truth, especially from a woman.😅#VoteHimOut @60Minutes #VOTEpic.twitter.com/bRKF4742ca — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) October 26, 2020

These are probably the most common reactions:

Seemed appropriate after his 60 Minutes fit.pic.twitter.com/ega3TAr0Kd — Bill Maxwell 😷 #NeverTrump (@Bill_Maxwell_) October 26, 2020

Former President Obama: "When '60 Minutes' and Lesley Stahl are too tough for you -- you ain't all that tough." pic.twitter.com/cBKiaNetkz — The Hill (@thehill) October 25, 2020