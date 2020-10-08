Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

WATCH: Fox Hosts Stunned Into Silence As Pete Buttigieg Mentions Trump's Porn Star

LOL Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier don't have a cue card for when a guest mentions Donald Trump's porn star history!
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

This clip reminds me of the time Stephen Colbert hosted Bill O'Reilly, and in his "Colbert Report" character, accused Jon Stewart of being a "sexual predator, you wouldn't know anything about that."

Lesson? Don't get into it with someone who had at least 75 more IQ points than you have, Martha MacCallum.

Mayor Pete was brought on to, Fox producers imagined, "defend the flip-flops of Kamala Harris." Well that isn't what happened.

PETE BUTTIGIEG: Well, there's a classic parlor game of trying to find a little bit of daylight between running mates.
If people want to play that game, we could look into why an evangelical Christian like Mike Pence wants to be on a ticket with a president caught with a porn star. Or how he feels about the immigration policy he called unconstitutional before he decided to team up with Donald Trump. If folks want to play that game, we could do it all night.

But it's the silence after Pete's answer, from highly-skilled right wing propagandists at Fox, that that makes it art.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.