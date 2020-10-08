WATCH: Fox Hosts Stunned Into Silence As Pete Buttigieg Mentions Trump's Porn Star

This clip reminds me of the time Stephen Colbert hosted Bill O'Reilly, and in his "Colbert Report" character, accused Jon Stewart of being a "sexual predator, you wouldn't know anything about that."

Lesson? Don't get into it with someone who had at least 75 more IQ points than you have, Martha MacCallum.

Mayor Pete was brought on to, Fox producers imagined, "defend the flip-flops of Kamala Harris." Well that isn't what happened.

PETE BUTTIGIEG: Well, there's a classic parlor game of trying to find a little bit of daylight between running mates.

If people want to play that game, we could look into why an evangelical Christian like Mike Pence wants to be on a ticket with a president caught with a porn star. Or how he feels about the immigration policy he called unconstitutional before he decided to team up with Donald Trump. If folks want to play that game, we could do it all night.

But it's the silence after Pete's answer, from highly-skilled right wing propagandists at Fox, that that makes it art.