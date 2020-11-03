Politics
3 Florida Senate Candidates Were Shills Funded By Dark Money

In three Florida Senate district races, two of them in Miami Dade County, shill candidates were used to syphon votes from Democratic candidates.
Republicans, presumably, set up fake candidates who didn't exist, didn't have a place of residence, or real contact information, all to syphon votes from the Democratic candidates. In one instance, the race difference was only 31 votes.

So far the money trail has not turned up who was ultimately responsible.

Source: WPLG-TV

MIAMI – Why would candidates for Florida Senate seats do no campaigning, no fundraising, have no issue platforms, nor make any effort to get votes?

Local 10 News has found evidence to suggest three such candidates in three Florida Senate district races, two of them in Miami Dade County, were shill candidates whose presence in the races were meant to syphon votes from Democratic candidates.

Comparisons of the no-party candidates' public campaign records show similarities and connections that suggest they are all linked by funding from the same dark money donors, and part of an elaborate scheme to upset voting patterns.

In one of those races, District 37, a recount is underway because the spread between the Democratic and Republican candidates is only 31 votes. The third party candidate received more than 6300 votes.

