Ari Fleischer Wants Us To Give The Man-Baby A 'Few Days Or Longer To Absorb' That He Lost

Former Bush spokes-liar and Fox regular Ari Fleischer thinks we should coddle Trump like a child before anyone finally demands that he give a concession speech.
By Heather
1 hour ago by Heather
Former Bush spokes-liar and Fox regular Ari Fleischer thinks we should coddle Trump like a child before anyone finally demands that he give a concession speech. Frankly, I could care less if he ever gives one as long as he vacates 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. on on January 20th.

Here's Fleisher on Fox this Saturday not long after the election was finally called for Biden.

BAIER: Ari, you have been inside White Houses. Inside this White House, how much is the pressure, will the pressure build, if they start hearing Republicans, not just Jeb Bush and Mitt Romney, but other republicans saying, Mr. President, it's time and how does that look on the inside?

FLEISCHER: I believe in decency in all matters and I think the decent thing to do is let the president himself take the time he wants to absorb this. It is not easy, and it is extraordinarily close.

So if the president needs to take a few days or longer to absorb, ultimately accept—and I think he ultimately will accept the outcome of the people—you have to allow that to happen.

And president trump has always been cut from a different cloth, a much more aggressive argumentative cloth than typical Republican and so, let him at his own pace. And I think it would be a mistake to try to demand that president Trump tonight give a concession speech. Let it go at the pace that keeps people together in this country.

Here's some of the response to Fleischer on Twitter:

