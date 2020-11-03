Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Big Lines Everywhere As America Goes To Polls For Final Day Of Voting

Voters everywhere are more engaged than they've ever been.
By Susie Madrak

Here it is, gang: The day we find out whether we saved democracy.

That Stephen Colbert clip is up there because you get to hear John Oliver talk about being on the verge of tears as he cast his first vote ever as an American citizen. It kind of left me on the verge of tears, too! Here are some more first-time voters:

Here was Trump's last rally:

Some pertinent election news:

Hopeful news out of Georgia. If accurate, it looks like Jon Osoff may avoid the runoff and be elected outright today:

Florida looking good:

Trump sounding very, very subdued on Fox & Friends:

Joe Biden goes to church:

Inevitable problems with machines and polling places, some of it outright f*ckery:

If you see long lines, send pizza!

Canadian musician heard from:

And finally, let's hear it for all the poll workers. I'm so impressed by their dedication and yes, courage:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.