Big Lines Everywhere As America Goes To Polls For Final Day Of Voting

Here it is, gang: The day we find out whether we saved democracy.

That Stephen Colbert clip is up there because you get to hear John Oliver talk about being on the verge of tears as he cast his first vote ever as an American citizen. It kind of left me on the verge of tears, too! Here are some more first-time voters:

These first time voters know that voting has never been more important.



They know that everything is on the line, that we are in a battle for the soul of this nation.'



Make a plan to vote: https://t.co/jWCDTUARA3 pic.twitter.com/jg25DLysPB — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) November 3, 2020

Here was Trump's last rally:

if this is Trump's last rally, he's going out in classic form -- whining about how unfair everyone is to him and lamenting about how terrible all the people who crossed him are pic.twitter.com/PIqx5zRHe6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020

Some pertinent election news:

JUST IN: A federal appeals court has denied a bid by Texas Republicans to block Election Day drive-through voting in Harris County. — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) November 3, 2020

Hopeful news out of Georgia. If accurate, it looks like Jon Osoff may avoid the runoff and be elected outright today:

🚨New Poll - Georgia🚨

Biden 50 / Trump 48

Ossoff 51 / Perdue 46https://t.co/EuzhuLwAB1 — Data for Progress (@DataProgress) November 3, 2020

Florida looking good:

Trump sounding very, very subdued on Fox & Friends:

Trump bizarrely claims that "the US" is harder to deal with than Russia or North Korea, as though America is a foreign country pic.twitter.com/XNtQagudrv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020

LOL -- Fox & Friends hosts are forced to defend Fox News as Trump bashes the network for not being sycophantic enough pic.twitter.com/42of6aNt4j — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020

"It would be a terrible thing for women" -- Trump on the prospect of Kamala Harris becoming president pic.twitter.com/sxdq75u2CL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020

Joe Biden goes to church:

Joe and Jill Biden and two granddaughters arrive at St. Joseph on the Brandywine for Election Day mass. pic.twitter.com/xyxaV5Io84 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 3, 2020

Inevitable problems with machines and polling places, some of it outright f*ckery:

This is what voter suppression looks like. At 5:30pm, the night before the election, I receive a letter in the mail changing my voting location. pic.twitter.com/WwANvmgUvC — Tom Clark (@tom_s_clark) November 2, 2020

The Spalding County Georgia (south of Atlanta) voting system has crashed. No voting is occurring anywhere in the county. Paper ballots are being sent to all precincts as voters wait in lines with temperatures in the 30s.

STAY IN LINE! @jennycohn1 @fairfightaction pic.twitter.com/RCjLk1pMzN — audiomagnate🔊 (@audiomagnate) November 3, 2020

I’m at Keller Town Hall, which had the highest early voting turnout in Tarrant County. There were around 100 people in line when they opened the doors 25 minutes late. An election official came out to say only four machines are working but the county is aware of the problem. pic.twitter.com/LWYXiGHWOC — Jack Howland (@JHowl04) November 3, 2020

If you see long lines, send pizza!

🗣N.C. If you see any long voting lines today at the polls, let @PizzaToThePolls know so they can safely deliver pizza to those trying to #vote at crowded polling locations! 🍕https://t.co/0EdWjT65GE pic.twitter.com/wpZ9vXnE64 — Dreamville (@Dreamville) November 3, 2020

Canadian musician heard from:

It's Election Day in The USA

Send Orange Anus on his way

Along with all his violent racist thugs

Put that nice old man in there

Bring back the USA that cares

And give America a round of hugs RS — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) November 3, 2020

Look, I can't help it, but once you see it, you can't unsee it: This is what Trump dancing reminds me of. pic.twitter.com/p4PkaV86WI — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 3, 2020

And finally, let's hear it for all the poll workers. I'm so impressed by their dedication and yes, courage: