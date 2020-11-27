Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

DiaperDon Melts Down, Calls For The Takedown Of Twitter On Twitter

This looks kooky and it is, but it is the truth. Let's unpack.
By John Amato
DiaperDon Melts Down, Calls For The Takedown Of Twitter On Twitter
Image from: Twitter via iamdillyd

#DiaperDon has struck.

This hashtag was trending on Twitter - Thanksgiving evening and the Orange Julius didn't like it.

After attacking reporters yesterday while sitting in a high chair like desk for toddlers, or baby piano players, the #1 Twitter trend became #DiaperDon.

So, of course wingnut cancel culture leader Trump wanted to destroy Twitter, his favorite social media platform by invoking a national security threat.

And then Trump attacked other media giants and the media like usual, to create conspiracy theories but forgets how Zuckerberg turned Facebook into a right wing swamp.

Where's Hunter? Lol.

Trump then used an OANN bogus report with no evidence that only 1000 people watched Joe Biden's Thanksgiving Address.

And now instead of trying to prove voter fraud, Trump wants Biden to prove his 80 million votes are valid. The American people proved it by voting on November 3rd, and the states are certifying them.

Where are the numbers? I mean I can't even....

The little toddler baby should try holding his breath until he turns blue and maybe that will reverse his massive election loss.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team