DiaperDon Melts Down, Calls For The Takedown Of Twitter On Twitter

#DiaperDon has struck.

This hashtag was trending on Twitter - Thanksgiving evening and the Orange Julius didn't like it.

After attacking reporters yesterday while sitting in a high chair like desk for toddlers, or baby piano players, the #1 Twitter trend became #DiaperDon.

So, of course wingnut cancel culture leader Trump wanted to destroy Twitter, his favorite social media platform by invoking a national security threat.

Trump is extremely upset that #DiaperDon is trending, so he wants to shut down Twitter, because of how conservatives love free speech. pic.twitter.com/m5dprHRMwi — David Roberts (@drvox) November 27, 2020

And then Trump attacked other media giants and the media like usual, to create conspiracy theories but forgets how Zuckerberg turned Facebook into a right wing swamp.

Big Tech and the Fake News Media have partnered to Suppress. Freedom of the Press is gone, a thing of the past. That’s why they refuse to report the real facts and figures of the 2020 Election or even, where’s Hunter! https://t.co/8lRglItLJt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

Where's Hunter? Lol.

Trump then used an OANN bogus report with no evidence that only 1000 people watched Joe Biden's Thanksgiving Address.

This is Trump's source: "Reports Thursday found Biden's live stream address got only one thousand views online." Source? A random guy's tweet. Then this "news anchor" called Biden's speech "another baseless attempt to pose as the winner of the recent elections." pic.twitter.com/W7HE3T8p4O — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 27, 2020

REPORT: Biden’s Thanksgiving Day Address gets just 1000 views online, a record low. Observers say a candidate with “80,000,000” votes would get many more online viewers. Numbers don’t lie, or add up! @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

And now instead of trying to prove voter fraud, Trump wants Biden to prove his 80 million votes are valid. The American people proved it by voting on November 3rd, and the states are certifying them.

Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous “80,000,000 votes” were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

Where are the numbers? I mean I can't even....

The little toddler baby should try holding his breath until he turns blue and maybe that will reverse his massive election loss.