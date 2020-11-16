Politics
Doh! State GOP Leaders Say They Will Not Flip Electoral Delegates For Trump

What part of NO does Richie Rich not understand?
By Frances Langum

[Above: Somebody should put this song by They Might Be Giants on blast for Stable Genius.]

Hey President Twenty-Fifth Amendment! GOP leaders in AZ, MI, PA, and WI say they won't break state law and replace voter's choice with Trump electors because that's both ILLEGAL and CHEATING. The Associated Press reports:

Republican leaders in four critical states won by President-elect Joe Biden say they won’t participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their state’s electors to vote for President Donald Trump. Their comments effectively shut down a half-baked plot some Republicans floated as a last chance to keep Trump in the White House.

State GOP lawmakers in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have all said they would not intervene in the selection of electors, who ultimately cast the votes that secure a candidate’s victory. Such a move would violate state law and a vote of the people, several noted.

“I do not see, short of finding some type of fraud — which I haven’t heard of anything — I don’t see us in any serious way addressing a change in electors,” said Rusty Bowers, Arizona’s Republican House speaker, who says he’s been inundated with emails pleading for the legislature to intervene. “They are mandated by statute to choose according to the vote of the people.”

Shut it down, pack it up, move him out.

