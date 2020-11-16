Media Bites
Fox's Mark Levin Melts Down Over Trump Loss; Blames Biden, Obama

Right wing cancel culture was on display last night When Mark Levin told President Barack Obama to STFU
By John Amato
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Right wing fringe conspiracy theorist and Fox News host Mark Levin blew a gasket Sunday night.

The reason? Former President Barack Obama was interviewed on 60 Minutes, where he dared to have an opinion on the despicable post-election behavior of Donald Trump.

Even this morning Trump tweeted out this insanity.

But to wankers like Levin, Trump's behavior is supposed to be democracy at its best.

Levin opened up his Sunday show by melting down .

Levin said, "I watched this clip of Barack Obama on 60 Minutes where he is attacking the President of the United States and he believes these challenges that are taking place in the states are undermining democracy."

"He’s put out an 800-page book — you’d think he was Winston Churchill -- I want to say something to President Obama -- (using his right finger to point at his camera) Don’t you damn lecture us," Levin scolded.

Apparently, freedom of speech is only allowed to Republicans. And I'm not talking about the First amendment (That means you, Sarah Palin) which is focused on protecting the rights of the people from an oppressive government.

He continued, "For four damn years the FBI was involved in trying to undermine [Trump]. The intelligence services tried to undermine this president. They tried to remove this president from office, a phony criminal investigation, a phony impeachment. One after another -- the Russia hoax. You drag the American people through this dirt through your politics."

Levin claimed all these frivolous and phony affidavits of non-existent voter fraud... are evidence of massive voter fraud.

"In one corrupt Democrat city after another," he said.

Levin purposefully forgets that Arizona and Georgia are red states with Republican leadership but clumps them together in a conspiracy against Trump.

I could go on, but propaganda scumbags like Levin promote lie after lie. Levin's goal is to make Americans not believe that Democratic voters count in our democracy.

